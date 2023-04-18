First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,240 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 671,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,486. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

