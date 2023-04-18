FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. FirstEnergy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.44-2.64 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
FE stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.