FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. FirstEnergy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.44-2.64 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FE stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

