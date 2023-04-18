Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

PFO stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

