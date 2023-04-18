Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
PFO stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)
