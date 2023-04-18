Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $5.70 on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Fletcher Building Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.64%. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

