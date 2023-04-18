Flow Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $27.58 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,427,854,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

