Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 103,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

C traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 6,844,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,654,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.