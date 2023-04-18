Forsta AP Fonden Buys 9,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

