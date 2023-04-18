Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,500 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $63,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,306,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,249,613. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

