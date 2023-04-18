Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Trimmed by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.16. 151,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $168.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

