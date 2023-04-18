Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -21.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

FSP opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,997.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399 over the last three months. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

