Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $11.02 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,039,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.