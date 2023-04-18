Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 67.7% in March

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 25,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of 163.03 and a beta of 1.53. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
