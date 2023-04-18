Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 700 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 37,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.02.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

