GICTrade Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and $19,868.36 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9815265 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,869.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

