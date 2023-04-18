Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

