Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

