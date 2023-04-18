Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Gold Springs Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Further Reading

