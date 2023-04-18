Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 149 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

