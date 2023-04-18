Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,230 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.