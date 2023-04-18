Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

