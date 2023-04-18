Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
