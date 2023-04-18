Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.