Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.