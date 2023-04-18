Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.
SQ opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
