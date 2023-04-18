Grin Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $849,257.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,251.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00335036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00536189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00439886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

