Head-To-Head Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SRAX has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $28.55 million 0.40 -$34.76 million ($1.21) -0.33 Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.53 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -84.50

Profitability

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SRAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SRAX and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,212.50%. Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.27%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company, which unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. It provides tools which enhance communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors. The company operates through the Sequire and LD Micro business units. Sequire is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, which allows issuers to track their shareholders’ behaviors and trends and use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. LD Micro is involved in the business of hosting events and conferences for microcap public companies. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

