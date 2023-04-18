Head-To-Head Survey: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 1.27% 6.18% 2.40% MSA Safety 11.76% 25.79% 9.28%

Volatility and Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.1% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadre and MSA Safety’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $457.84 million 1.83 $5.82 million $0.12 186.58 MSA Safety $1.53 billion 3.37 $179.63 million $4.56 28.82

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. MSA Safety is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadre and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 4 0 2.80 MSA Safety 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 37.82%. MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cadre pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MSA Safety pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSA Safety has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Cadre on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About MSA Safety

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment consists of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Butler, PA.

