Head-To-Head Survey: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) versus ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.12 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.02 Insulet $1.31 billion 17.15 $4.60 million $0.06 5,355.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. ReShape Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% Insulet 0.35% 20.55% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insulet 0 6 6 0 2.50

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 43.55%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $320.55, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Insulet beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

