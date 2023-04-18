Head to Head Survey: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) vs. BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.86% 9.36% 1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.46 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -35.88 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.04 $12.97 million $1.17 8.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 199.28%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

