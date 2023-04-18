Hedera (HBAR) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $40.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00023359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,214,139 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,045,213,841.275795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06689657 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $35,269,935.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

