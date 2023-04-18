Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Heska by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

HSKA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 466,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,819. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $143.51.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

