Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stake Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.45% of Hess Midstream worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,010. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last ninety days.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

