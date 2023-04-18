Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,812,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,886,784 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,918 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

