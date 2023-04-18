Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

