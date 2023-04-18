Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

