Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.