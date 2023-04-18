Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

