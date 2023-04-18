IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.18. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
