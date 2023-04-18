IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.18. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

About IN8bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

