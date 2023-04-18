IndiGG (INDI) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $62,751.20 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

