Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.05

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 95390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

