Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases 8,158 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,841.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,085,402.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86.

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.5 %

BRT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 20,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $357.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

