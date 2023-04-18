Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Berry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 390,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.15%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

