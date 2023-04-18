Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 9,348 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 3,486,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,673. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.