Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 13,800 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $1,275,262.74.

On Monday, February 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

PANW stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.00. 1,510,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,644. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

