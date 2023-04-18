Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells 20,786 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.