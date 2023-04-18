Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 30,721 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.