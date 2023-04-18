Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

