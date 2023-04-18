Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,633. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

