Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 97,033 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 9,184,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

