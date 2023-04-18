Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 3,846,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $32.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

