Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,777,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,043. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.